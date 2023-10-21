Man dead after being shot by police after allegedly pointing gun at cars, officers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man shot by Smyrna police officers on Friday afternoon has died.

The GBI says Marthely Theodore, 26, was pointing a gun at cars in the area of Smyrna Powder Springs Road and Benson Poole Road around 4:30 p.m.

When Cobb County and Smryna police officers arrived in the area, Theodore pointed his gun at them and was shot.

He was pronounced dead on Saturday morning.

Video of the incident shared with Channel 2 Action News shows Theodore walking down the street towards the officers with the gun at his side.

Officers can be heard shouting, “Put it down!” at least 11 times.

In the video, Theodore can be seen raising the gun and is then several shots are fired by officers.

A witness told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna that the man had been walking up and down the street waving his gun at people and pointing it at drivers just trying to get home.

“The way he looked at me it was like he had so much anger in him,” one witness, who asked not to be identified, said. “So much stuff goes through your head. I do have a baby, so I was just like, so scared because you never know when it could be your last day.”

The GBI says this marks the 81st shooting involving police in Georgia since the start of the year.

