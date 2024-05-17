Parents upset after 8th graders asked to rate Adolf Hitler’s attributes at metro Atlanta school

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A local private school is responding to complaints about a controversial assignment involving Adolf Hitler.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The assignment asked eighth graders at the Mount Vernon School to rate Hitler’s attributes.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Scottie Scheffler arrested by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club; facing four charges
- USPS sends letter to election officials detailing how they will deliver absentee ballots on time
- 5 Troup high school students injured, 2 critical after car crashes with school maintenance truck
Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the Sandy Springs school on Friday, where school leaders said they were initially not aware of the curriculum.
The head of the school said a screenshot of one portion of the assignment was taken out of context.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
One question asked: “How would you rate Adolf Hitler as a solution seeker?”
We’re working to get answers from the school, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
©2024 Cox Media Group