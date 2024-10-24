Cobb County solicitor general to hold domestic violence awareness event

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Solicitor General is holding an event to spread awareness and help protect domestic violence survivors.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with the keynote speaker, April Ross, who says she has turned a tragedy into a mission to help others. The work she does goes beyond just sharing her story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I should have trusted my gut. There were so many things that just didn’t feel right,” Ross said.

It was 2014 when Ross’ life changed forever.

“This was not the path I thought I would be on,” she explained.

Several gunshots rang out hitting and paralyzing Ross. Her estranged husband fired the shots.

“I was a prosecutor in Fulton County, so when all this happened to me I was working and supporting victims but as a prosecutor,” Ross said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ross has been on a mission by pouring her life into domestic violence awareness. She serves as the executive director of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence.

“No one else has a state agency that is dedicated to domestic violence solely and that is unique in Georgia,” Ross explained.

In Cobb County, the solicitor general and several other county leaders are addressing the problem.

“The Cobb County Domestic Violence task force is doing well. Cobb County recently opened the Family Advocacy Center, which is a one-stop shop for people to get assistance,” Ross said.

The Cobb County solicitor general just raised more than $10,000 for Live Safe Resources, an organization that helps survivors.

She is hoping to raise more money at her sneakerball ball fundraising event, where Ross is the keynote speaker.

“Cobb is just doing tremendous work and I’m so happy to be a part of what they are doing,” Ross said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group