Groom shot, killed in front of his new bride hours after their wedding

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina family is in mourning after a man was shot and killed in front of his new bride and one of his children in the hours following the wedding.

Tyrek Burton, a 37-year-old father of four daughters, was married for just seven hours before a road rage incident escalated to gunfire and he was shot.

WXII reported via CNN Newsource that Brittany Burton, Tyrek Burton’s sister, told them that a family member called police shortly after the wedding reception in Greensboro, North Carolina.

They say someone they didn’t know came to the park where they were and claimed Tyrek had been involved in a road rage incident.

“I don’t understand how somebody that don’t know somebody from a can of paint can just come in and just do that. I don’t, and I never will,” Brittany Burton said.

The family is desperate for the person responsible to be held accountable.

“He don’t deserve what he got. He waited 13 years to get his bride and soon as he gets his bride, he can’t even take her home,” Brittany Burton said.

His family started a GoFundMe campaign to help offset funeral costs.

