Large police investigation outside South Fulton home

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police have responded to a shots fired call in a neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

There is currently a large police presence along Jerome Road with at least a dozen police cars. A witness at the scene told Channel 2 Action News This Morning that a group was hanging out at a home when they heard gunfire.

Police have not confirmed if anyone was shot.

We’re live at the scene working to gather new information, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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