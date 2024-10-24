Mother knocked on doors for answers in son’s murder. Police now have a suspect 6 years later

ATLANTA — Yana Harmon says her prayers have been answered.

Six years after her son’s body was found, police confirmed that they have made an arrest in his death.

“I can breathe. I’ve been waiting on this moment. I’ve been waiting and so many people gave up,” she told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Yana’s son, Jaylen, was shot and killed along Stone Road in southwest Atlanta in Dec. 2018. Officers responded to a shots fired call at Greenbriar Apartments that night. They found nothing.

Neighbors called them back out the next morning after they discovered Jaylen’s body. His mother has knocked on doors and received tips over the years on who killed her son.

Last month, police arrested a suspect, who they identified as Jorey Roberts. He is now booked in the Fulton County Jail on a murder charge.

