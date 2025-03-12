Cobb County Sheriff’s Office announces retirement of K-9 Shax

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — After more than five years on the force, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 Shax will be retiring.

The seven-year-old Bloodhound joined CCSO in December 2019, with special training to track human odor, according to the office.

Since joining the department, CCSO said Shax has served with distinction.

During his career in Cobb County, Shax has worked with two handlers, Deputy S. Berger from 2019 to February 2022, and then Deputy B. Bales.

Through both partnerships, Shax located or helped locate 59 people and was deployed 119 times to help law enforcement agencies across the metro Atlanta area.

A retirement ceremony will be held for Shax on Thursday morning at the Cobb County Adult Detention Facility on County Services Parkway.

Officials said once his retirement officially starts, Shax will live with Bales.

