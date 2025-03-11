Queen of the Nigerian Warri Kingdom visits Atlanta to lay groundwork for partnership

ATLANTA — The Queen of the Warri Kingdom in Nigeria is paying a visit to Atlanta and meeting with city and state leaders in an effort to open the lines of communication.

Queen Olori Atuwatse III came to the WSB-TV studio in midtown Atlanta to speak with Channel 2′s Karyn Greer.

On Monday, the queen consort spoke to legislators under the Gold Dome of the Capitol to discuss opportunities to connect the crown jewel of the Civil Rights Movement with the most populous Black nation of Nigeria.

“I’m really honored to be here because I know that Atlanta has very deep roots, cultural roots with the Civil Rights Movement and a huge African diaspora community,” she told Greer. “And so I’m really excited to be here to explore those cultural and economic opportunities.”

The 38-year-old is the youngest-serving queen in the country.

Her visit to Atlanta is just the beginning of her mini world tour.

So far, her favorite part of the Peach State’s capital has been The King Center.

“Wow. That is all I can say. I was absolutely taken away. Like the tour of his life and just experiencing...Just getting a chance to experience everything that he did and he represented. I mean, his legacy still lives on,” she said.

Her Majesty Atuwatse III is fully aware of the current state of affairs in the United States and hopes city and state leaders will see what her country has to offer.

“We’re actually looking to form bridges as opposed to burn bridges. We’re looking to build alliances,” she said.

Nigeria’s Nollywood is actually the second largest producer of movies in the world. And the U.S. is one of their main export destinations for things like crude petroleum, gas, gold and cocoa beans.

