Cobb County's first African American and first female DA reveals priorities

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County Chief Magistrate Judge Joyette Holmes will make history as the county's first African-American and first female District Attorney.
Holmes will be sworn in July 2.
Holmes talked exclusively to Channel 2's Aaron Diamant about how it felt to get appointed and what her priorities are.
We're talking to the state's first African-American and first female D.A. about where she stands on the heartbeat bill, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Detective: Video shows Lil Durk shooting gun while driving near The Varsity
- Boy takes great-grandfather's SUV to go on candy run
- Body ID'd as missing mother from 2017; police investigate as possible kidnapping
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}