  • Cobb County's first African American and first female DA reveals priorities

    By: Aaron Diamant

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County Chief Magistrate Judge Joyette Holmes will make history as the county's first African-American and first female District Attorney.

    Holmes will be sworn in July 2. 

    Holmes talked exclusively to  Channel 2's Aaron Diamant about how it felt to get appointed and what her priorities are. 

    We're talking to the state's first African-American and first female D.A. about where she stands on the heartbeat bill, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories