Cobb County to review, update codes for best practices, regulations

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Government will present updated county code at a work session on Oct. 28.

It’s part of a larger process, undertaken yearly, where county staff review and update their ordinances and procedures to remain compliant with state laws and regulations.

According to county officials, there will be public hearings held on Nov. 12 and Nov. 20 to allow the public to comment on or propose amendments to the current county code.

Once the second public hearing concludes, county officials will vote on whether or not to adopt them.

Officials said amendments would relate to administration, building regulations, animals, cable and video service providers and state franchise holders, fire prevention and protection, nuisance provisions, solid waste and recycling, public places, environmental needs, taxation, utilities and more.

A full list of the revisions that will be under review can be found here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group