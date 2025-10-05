Atlanta TSA to get meal vouchers, free parking during government shutdown

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The federal government remains shutdown, with only essential workers still in service, and payment for those workers on hold until Congress can come to an agreement for funding.

Rep. Nikema Williams and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Saturday that they’d “secured relief” for Transportation Security Administration workers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

TSA staff in Atlanta who will not receive payment or benefits during the current federal government shutdown will be able to get some help while negotiations in Washington continue.

According to a statement from Williams’ office, the congresswoman and Dickens secured the means to provide TSA workers with:

Free parking during work hours

Two meal vouchers per shift for full-time employees and one meal voucher for shift for part-timers

Concession discounts or special meal options from shops inside the airport

These relief measures begin Oct. 11, according to Williams’ office.

