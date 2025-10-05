Breezy day ahead, lots of clouds and a few showers

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there’s a breezy, cloudy day ahead for the metro area.

Deon says showers will be heading through the area coming south to north and temperatures will get to the mid and upper 70s around Atlanta.

Heading into Monday, temperatures will warm up and rain chances will be 20%.

Here’s what to know for the week ahead:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated afternoon showers

Warming up Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower to mid 80s

Rain chances increase Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front

Turning cooler with scattered showers Thursday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s

