Cobb County police, with help of Kennesaw police arrest car theft suspects

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police, with the assistance of the Kennesaw Police Department arrested three men accused of stealing a BMW from an apartment complex, officials say.

Police say on April 21, officers responded to the area of George Busbee and Frey Road to attempt to locate a stolen vehicle that had been observed in the area.

When they arrived, police located a stolen Mustang, along with a stolen BMW at the Hawthorne at Kennesaw Apartments.

Police say when they arrived on scene, three men fled the scene on foot. The driver of the stolen BMW was arrested and also had a gun on him. A second suspect was was found in a wooded area near the apartments.

The third suspect was arrested by the Kennesaw Police Department nearly 25 minutes later, police said.

After their arrests, police say the men were in possession of the stolen BMW and had taken a license plate from a Mustang in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Police say they also found a significant amount of drugs in the stolen BMW after the men were arrested. Channel 2 Action News have requested the mugshots and identities of the arrested men.

