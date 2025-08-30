Cobb County police searching for missing man

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are looking for a missing man.

Elmer James Chesser was last seen Friday at about 11:30 p.m.

Despite an active search for him, he was not located.

Chesser is six feet tall and weighs 170 lbs.

He has gray hair and brown eyes.

His family says he goes by “Jim” and was last seen near Haddonfield Court in Powder Springs.

The photo on the right shows the exact clothing he was wearing when he was last seen: dark blue shorts, a light blue t-shirt, a light colored baseball cap, white socks, and slide-type sandals.

If you know where he is or spot him, please call 911 or 770-499-3911.

