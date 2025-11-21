Cobb County police investigating shooting near Powers Ferry Road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a shooting from early Friday morning.
According to police, a shooting was reported near Powers Ferry Road and Akers Mill Road.
While information was still “extremely limited,” CCPD said detectives are working the scene now.
Channel 2 Action News is working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group