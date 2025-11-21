GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County

LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb County police were out in force at a Lithonia neighborhood on Friday morning.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had gotten to the scene around 8 a.m.
GBI confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were called out to assist the police with an officer-involved shooting.
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the incident from the DeKalb County Police Department.
