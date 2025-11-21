Neighbors say short-term rentals in southwest Atlanta is fueling noise, traffic and fights

ATLANTA — Neighbors along Larchmont Circle in southwest Atlanta say a short-term rental property has turned their quiet street into a weekend party zone marked by loud music, heavy traffic and safety concerns.

Alicia Cooper, who lives nearby, said the issues have persisted for more than a year.

“The cars, loud music, liquor bottles,” Cooper told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers, describing what she experiences regularly. “It’s ridiculous. It’s every Thursday, Friday, Saturday.”

Cooper said last weekend was one of the worst yet.

“This past weekend there were over 200 cars, so if we needed to get out or come out for an emergency, we couldn’t because they were double parked, all over the street,” Cooper said.

According to Cooper, the parties stretch late into the night.

“It starts as early as 9, and it goes until 6 o’clock in the morning.” Cooper shared videos with Rogers showing crowds, cars revving and chaos in the street. “It would get really bad. Fights, fights,” she said. “You would hear them yell out they had weapons.”

“We got switches,” one video includes someone shouting.

Neighbor LaVerta Hampton, who’s lived on a nearby street for the past 37 years, said the environment has become frightening.

“We’re nervous, we don’t know if and when a fight breaks out, if they’re going to start shooting,” Hampton told Channel 2 Action News.

Atlanta police confirmed they responded to the property Saturday, though no report was filed.

Records show the house is listed on several short-term rental platforms, which neighbors say is part of the problem.

“We want this to be a home, not a party house, not an event hall. There’s zoning for that. This is not zoned for that,” Cooper said.

As they brace for another weekend, neighbors say their priority is simple.

“We just want the neighborhood to be safe,” Hampton said. ”We just want it to be safe.”

Airbnb told Rogers that while the home was not booked through its platform last weekend, the company bans disruptive parties.

A spokesperson said Airbnb also uses a heightened anti-party system around the holidays that blocks “high-risk” attempts to book entire homes.

