Driver charged for hit-and-run that left passenger with life-threatening injuries in Duluth

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth police announced a man was arrested for his role in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday.

According to police, 20-year-old Samuel Contreras-Garcia was the driver in a single-vehicle crash that left his passenger with life-threatening injuries.

Officers found a silver sedan pinned between a traffic light pole and a utility pole on Sunday around 5:27 a.m. at the intersection of Buford Highway and Duluth Highway.

Police said they found an unrestrained front-seat passenger who had been ejected from the sedan during the crash and was critically injured.

The injured passenger was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition, police said.

During their investigation, police viewed surveillance footage that showed Contreras-Garcia leave the heavily damaged car and run away on foot, abandoning his passenger and failing to call 911 for police response or medical assistance.

On Tuesday, investigators identified and arrested Contreras-Garcia and charged him with:

Hit and run resulting in serious injury or death (felony)

Serious injury by vehicle (felony)

Reckless driving

Failure to maintain lane

Driving without a license

Contreras-Garcia remains in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.

