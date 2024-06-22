Cobb County MiniCon starts Saturday featuring games, comics, and all things pop culture

MARIETTA, Ga. — A free one-day pop culture convention starts at 10 a.m. in Marietta.

The Cobb County MiniCon is set to return for its fourth year in a row at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center.

The county said all ages and fandoms are welcome to join in on the fun, where they can celebrate fantasy, sci-fi, anime, movies, games, comics and all things pop culture.

Joining is cost-free and attendees will be able to meet up for cosplay contests, trivia games, live performances and more.

Here is the full list of events for MiniCon in Marietta:

Cosplay Competition, featuring awards for youth, teens, and adults

Pokemon Trivia

Live Musical Performances

Live Theatre

Themed Storytime with a craft for our young guests, followed by a Children’s Costume Parade

TTRPGs like Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder, led by our expert Game Masters

Retro Gaming Stations

Free Panels & Workshops

Board Games

Local food trucks “C’est Tou Bon 2 Eat” and “Pelican’s Snowballs”

Artists’ Alley featuring more than 25 Cobb County art vendors

MiniCon will be running on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center on Lower Roswell Road.

Georgia peach growers have brought in a bumper crop amid booming production

©2024 Cox Media Group