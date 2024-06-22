Cobb County MiniCon starts Saturday featuring games, comics, and all things pop culture

MARIETTA, Ga. — A free one-day pop culture convention starts at 10 a.m. in Marietta.
The Cobb County MiniCon is set to return for its fourth year in a row at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center.
The county said all ages and fandoms are welcome to join in on the fun, where they can celebrate fantasy, sci-fi, anime, movies, games, comics and all things pop culture.
Joining is cost-free and attendees will be able to meet up for cosplay contests, trivia games, live performances and more.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Vacationers beware: ‘Extremely dangerous’ pests spotted off GA coast, officials warn
- PHOTOS: See $2.95 million ‘Cobra Kai’ house in Marietta
- This Georgia city is one of the best-run in the country, new study shows
Here is the full list of events for MiniCon in Marietta:
- Cosplay Competition, featuring awards for youth, teens, and adults
- Pokemon Trivia
- Live Musical Performances
- Live Theatre
- Themed Storytime with a craft for our young guests, followed by a Children’s Costume Parade
- TTRPGs like Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder, led by our expert Game Masters
- Retro Gaming Stations
- Free Panels & Workshops
- Board Games
- Local food trucks “C’est Tou Bon 2 Eat” and “Pelican’s Snowballs”
- Artists’ Alley featuring more than 25 Cobb County art vendors
MiniCon will be running on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center on Lower Roswell Road.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group