Cobb County library sale to return in spring, after October event canceled

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Public Library system announced that, despite the fall 2025 cancellation, the system’s library sale would return in the spring.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported when the book sale typically held in October was canceled due to a limited amount of storage space.

On Monday, the library system announced the event was back in action and would be held again at the Cobb Civic Center in March.

While the fall sale day was canceled, it didn’t mean sales across the library system in Cobb County were checked out.

Instead, each branch of the Cobb County Public Library held rolling, ongoing sales of their various materials.

Library officials said Monday that they were “thrilled to announce that suitable storage has now been secured, allowing us to resume collecting donations at all Cobb County Public Library branch locations.”

The next sale will be held March 6-8, 2026, allowing residents, enthusiasts and fans of the library to buy hardcover and paperback books, DVDs, audiobooks, magazines puzzles and more, all to help fund the library system.

“We can’t wait to welcome back our wonderful supporters, volunteers, and book lovers for this beloved community event,” officials said.

Here are the dates and times for the Cobb County Public Library Spring Book Sale next year:

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

