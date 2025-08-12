Long-running Cobb County Public Library book sale canceled

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Fall 2025 Book Sale held by the Cobb County Public Library was canceled Monday.

According to the Cobb County Government, the event, usually held at the Cobb Civic Center in October as a fundraiser, was canceled due to a lack of storage.

“The library typically hosts two major book sales each year—one in the spring and one in the fall. These sales serve as key fundraisers for the library, with proceeds contributing directly to the library’s operating budget," officials said.

Library and county leadership staff felt holding the fall sale wouldn’t be feasible, particularly “due to storage challenges faced by all county departments.”

Normally the county library collects materials for sale centrally, but it “requires storage for tens of thousands of items” taken from library shelves or donated.

Instead of holding the sale, the library system said it’s changing plans.

“The Fall Book Sale is something our community looks forward to each year, and it’s always a joy to see the enthusiasm it brings,” Teresa Tresp, Division Director of Branch Services, said in a statement.

Going forward, the Cobb County Public Library is expanding its in-house branch book sales and reduced process to match its larger sale events, with patrons able to shop at their local libraries.

Officials said you don’t even need a library card to check out what’s for sale.

“While we’re disappointed we can’t hold the event this fall due to circumstances beyond our control, we’re committed to exploring solutions and hope to return stronger in the spring,” Tresp said. “In the meantime, we invite everyone to visit our branch book sales, where they can still find great reads and support the library in a more personal setting.”

As of the latest update, Cobb County Public Library said it still plans to hold the Spring 2026 Book Sale and is “actively exploring storage solutions.”

