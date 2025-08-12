South Fulton city hall closed due to power outage

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton says city hall will be closed on Tuesday due to a power outage.
Officials said there was a “critical failure” with the building’s main breaker panel. The building does not have any power.
“In order to safely replace the panel, the electrical feed to the facility must be temporarily shut down," officials said in a statement.
All public meetings scheduled for today will now take place at Welcome All Park Recreation Center. Here’s the meeting schedule.
- 2:45 PM – Special Called Meeting
- 3:00 PM – Public Facilities Authority Meeting
- 4:00 PM – FY26 Budget Presentation Work Session / Millage Rate Cap Public Hearing
- 5:00 PM – Alcohol & Zoning Public Hearings
- 7:00 PM – Regular Meeting / Millage Rate Public Hearing
