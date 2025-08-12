South Fulton city hall closed due to power outage

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton says city hall will be closed on Tuesday due to a power outage.

Officials said there was a “critical failure” with the building’s main breaker panel. The building does not have any power.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“In order to safely replace the panel, the electrical feed to the facility must be temporarily shut down," officials said in a statement.

All public meetings scheduled for today will now take place at Welcome All Park Recreation Center. Here’s the meeting schedule.

2:45 PM – Special Called Meeting

3:00 PM – Public Facilities Authority Meeting

4:00 PM – FY26 Budget Presentation Work Session / Millage Rate Cap Public Hearing

5:00 PM – Alcohol & Zoning Public Hearings

7:00 PM – Regular Meeting / Millage Rate Public Hearing

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group