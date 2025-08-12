Henry County police searching for beer thief, accused of shoplifting in Ellenwood

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department is searching for a man they say shoplifted almost $140 in beer.

The incident happened on Aug. 5 around 2 p.m., according to police, where a man walked into the Ingles on Fairview Road in Ellenwood, then walked out with five cases of Bud Light.

Police said the man left the store with about $137 of Bud Light, “passing all points of sale.”

An image of the suspect was caught on surveillance footage and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the department.

Det. M. Laudermilk can be reached at 770-288-8251.

