9 years later, police still searching for gunman who killed man in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Nearly a decade after a man was shot and killed in downtown Athens, police are still searching for his killer.

Police say on Aug. 13, 2016, Daniel Macias, 28, was walking near Hancock Avenue and Jackson Street just after 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say that’s when he encountered a person of interest and was shot and killed.

That person of interest was caught on camera minutes earlier in front of the courthouse in downtown Athens.

When the shooting happened in 2016, Channel 2’s Matt Johnson spoke with Daniel Macias’ family.

“He was friends with everyone, there wasn’t anyone he met that could say anything bad about him,” his sister, Erica Macias, said.

His loved set up a memorial and distributed “Justice for Daniel” bracelets and fliers in the hopes of finding the person responsible for the former UGA student’s murder.

At the time, police said it was the first murder in downtown Athens in 13 years.

Athens police are still asking for tips or information that could lead to someone’s arrest.

There is a reward of up to $11,000, the majority of which comes directly from the victim’s family, for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

You can reach out to investigators by clicking here.

