Veterans Day 2025: Here’s a roundup of events honoring our military in metro Atlanta today

ATLANTA — It’s Veterans Day and there are plenty of commemorations around metro Atlanta to honor those who have served our country.

Veterans Day is celebrated every year on Nov. 11, or what was known as Armistice Day when World War I ended in 1919.

Here is list of events happening today where you can honor the veteran in your life.

See an event that is missing from our list? Email us at newstip@wsbtv.com with the date, time, location and information for Veterans Day.

Atlanta History Center

In recognition of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Atlanta History Center will pay tribute to veterans of all generations.

The 11 a.m. ceremony is free to attend. Veterans and their families will have free, exclusive access to the museum from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The museum will open to the public at 12 p.m. with admission discounted at $11.11.

Guests can visit all exhibits, including WWII exhibits Our War Too and Their Finest Hour.

Acworth

The City of Acworth will host a ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Cauble Park. The ceremony will honor the courage, sacrifice and service of veterans.

Address: 4425 Beach St, Acworth, GA 30101

Brookhaven

The City of Brookhaven will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. its new city centre. The ceremony will feature a formal presentation of colors by the Brookhaven Police Honor Guard, a tribute to veterans, and activities for children.

Address: 4001 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA, the South Plaza.

Dunwoody

The city will commemorate Veterans Day with a special ceremony and the dedication of the city’s new Veterans Memorial at Brook Run Park. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Address: 4770 N. Peachtree Road

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. The event has moved inside the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center due to the cold.

Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Veterans Service and Retired Army Sgt. Maj. Kerry Dyer will deliver the keynote address.

Address: 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville, Georgia. Visitors should enter from the front of GJAC

Roswell

Roswell’s Veterans Day Ceremony will take place 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. –at the Faces of War Memorial, located behind Roswell City Hall.

Address: 38 Hill St, Roswell, GA 30075

Sandy Springs

The City will host its 16th Annual Veterans Day Tribute at 11 a.m. in Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

The event is open and free to the community.

Address: 1 Galambos Wy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Smyrna

The City of Smyrna will hold its Veterans Day Ceremony at 10:45 am inside the large gym at the Smyrna Community Center.

This year’s keynote speaker is Retired U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. David “Shark” Waldrop. The ceremony will also feature a JROTC color guard, patriotic music, recognition of veterans by their era of service and more.

Address: 1250 Powder Springs Street, Smyrna, Georgia 30080

Stockbridge

The City of Stockbridge will host its Veterans Day Celebration at 11 a.m. at the Merle Manders Conference Center. Entry is free for veterans and their families.

Address: 111 Davis Road, Stockbridge, Georgia

