Cobb County launches amnesty period for businesses in unincorporated parts of county

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County announced it was offering a limited-time amnesty period for businesses in unincorporated areas to obtain a 2026 Occupation Tax Certificate without incurring back taxes, penalties, or interest.

The amnesty period, approved by the Board of Commissioners, runs from Dec. 1 through Jan. 30, 2026, allowing businesses and county vendors to become compliant with licensing requirements.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The amnesty period is designed to support local businesses and ensure compliance with county licensing requirements, county officials said.

The county said the initiative applies to all individuals and entities conducting business within unincorporated Cobb County, including those providing goods or services under county contracts.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the amnesty period, eligible businesses can apply for a 2026 Occupation Tax Certificate without facing penalties for past-due taxes.

This opportunity aims to encourage businesses to comply with local regulations without the burden of additional financial penalties.

Businesses that fail to obtain the necessary OTC by January may face back taxes, penalties, and other fees.

Cobb County is encouraging all affected businesses to take advantage of this amnesty period to avoid such consequences.

For assistance or questions regarding the OTC requirement or the amnesty process, businesses can contact the county by email.

Additional resources, including documents and FAQs, are available to help businesses navigate the process.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group