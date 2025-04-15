JOB ALERT: Cobb County Job Fair being held today in Kennesaw

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Cobb County Job Fair will be held today at the Cobb Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A wide range of private businesses as well as government agencies will be represented. Some of the businesses include:

4Ever Young Marietta, ACE, Comfort Keepers, CORE Response, Curant Health, District Attorney’s Office, Engineered Specialty Products, Express Employment Professionals, Fastenal, FGM Pacesetter, Greater Wealth Works, Innovative Fitness, iThink Financial, Keller Williams, LIFE University, Money Pages, Odudu & Co Agency, Preferred Personnel Solutions, Sport Clips, Team Georgia Careers, T-Mobile, Universal Engineering Sciences (UES), Visiting Angels, and WellStar.

Educational institutions and services include Kennesaw State University’s Human Resources and Police Department and Cobb County School System.

Municipal and county government agencies participating include the cities of Acworth, Austell Police Department, Kennesaw, Mableton, Marietta, Powder Springs, and Smyrna.

Cobb County departments and services will also be represented, including Cobb County 911, Magistrate Court, Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, Senior Services, Parks and Recreation, Water System, Property Management, Department of Transportation, Fleet Management, and Human Resources.

Organizers recommend you bring your resume and dress to impress to make connections that could lead to your next big opportunity.

