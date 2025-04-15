Robbery investigation ends in midtown crash as suspects speed away from police

ATLANTA — A suspect search ended in a crash Monday night in midtown.

Atlanta police said they were called out to a person being robbed along Emery Street NW. When police arrived, they said the robbers hopped in the car and took off.

Another officer found the car a few minutes later and followed them until they crashed into an SUV near the intersection of Peachtree Street NE and Peachtree Circle NE.

Investigators said they have detained three people, and no one was seriously injured in the wreck.

