Cobb County to hold virtual town hall on proposed budget

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Chief Financial Officer Bill Volckmann invites county residents to learn more about the county’s proposed budget at All-in-Cobb Town Hall.

The virtual event will be from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cupid and Volckmann will provide an overview of the county’s fiscal outlook, highlight priorities and answer questions.

All residents are encouraged to attend and participate by registering and submitting questions here.

Cupid, in the forward for the 2025-2026 budget, said two-thirds of the increase, compared with the previous budget, “is focused on crucial public safety needs.” Cupid also said the board is addressing about 200 vacancies in the police and fire departments, as well as rising healthcare, overtime and pension costs.

More information about the 2025-2026 budget can be found here.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group