Cobb County high schooler arrested with guns in her backpack

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County high school student is facing a number of felony charges after school police say they found two guns in her backpack.

The incident happened at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton. According to court documents, a student told police she saw a gun in the student’s backpack and alerted the property authorities.

A Cobb County School District spokesperson released a statement that read,

“Although student privacy laws do not allow us to share individual student discipline details, both District policy, and the law, were strongly applied. To protect students and staff, our District has heavily invested in Cobb Shield, a network of over 13 safety supports which includes 80 well-trained police officers and a crisis response system which is used by every staff member. Our message to families is simple: police officers across the District, and the investments we have made into our schools keep students as safe as possible. We appreciate, and need, law enforcement and community partners who support teachers as they teach in difficult conditions, daily.”

Leroy Tre’ Hutchins wears many hats, along with being a Pebblebrook High School alumni, but when he received the alert about the incident, he responded as a father first.

“To get an alert that two loaded guns were found in the building as a parent that does something to you,” he told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

The day after school police responded to the incident at Pebblebrook High School, a scary moment unfolded outside of McEachern High School.

Channel 2 Action News learned was there after a fight and shooting in the school parking lot. District officials say the two people who were shot are not students, but the suspected shooters, including a juvenile, are.

Now, the PTSA for McEachern High School is organizing a School Safety Townhall that will take place in Powder Springs this Thursday.

Hutchins is moderating the event that will offer students and parents a safe space to express how they feel about what happened and begin the healing process.

“Safety is important that’s why we are having open dialogue and conversations so that parents can voice their opinions,” said Donna Rogers who is the President of the McEachern High School PTSA.

Over the past year, Channel 2 Action News has covered of number of incidents involving weapons inside different Cobb County Schools.

“After a series of incidents, I created a policy that would allow the superintendent to have the resources that he would need in order to ensure additional measures are given to our schools for school safety. I gave it to the chairman and it hasn’t been heard yet from the Board of Education. However, I’ve begun to work with the superintendents to help bring in some of the things in the agenda item to ensure we can have necessary resources,” said Hutchins.

