Republican governor candidates take shots at each other, but only one appears on debate stage

ATLANTA — The Republican candidates for governor, Rick Jackson and Burt Jones, took shots at one another on Monday, but only one did so during a televised debate.

The Atlanta Press Club invited both Jackson and Jones to participate in a debate, but Jackson declined due to a scheduling issue. Instead, he was on the campaign trail in Cobb County.

During the debate, Jackson was represented by an empty podium and Jones spent 30 minutes answering questions about his plans if he’s elected, including income tax and property tax relief.

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Afterwards, he told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that a one-person debate is interesting.

“Obviously, it’s a little different dynamic because, you know, I’m just open. I’m open to take questions. I don’t mind meeting with any of you guys any time about asking the hard questions,” Jones said.

Channel 2 Action News was also on the campaign trail with Jackson as he accepted the endorsement of Florida Senator Rick Scott at a Kennesaw event.

He told an enthusiastic crowd that he also promises income and property tax relief.

“Jones is an insider’s pick. He has been in officer for 14 years. He’s had the title, he’s had the office. He has the power and still failed to deliver property tax relief for Georgia this year,” Jackson said.

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Afterward, the Democratic Party of Georgia sent out a statement that read in part,

“Congratulations to the clear winner of today’s GOP gubernatorial debate: the empty podium.”

Early voting begins next week and the runoff election is scheduled for June 16.

The winner will face off with former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in the November general election.

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