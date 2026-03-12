Billionaire Rick Jackson details plan for Georgia if he’s elected governor

ATLANTA — Republican Rick Jackson, a billionaire healthcare executive and former foster care child, has entered the race for Georgia governor on a platform of significant tax reform. Jackson is proposing a freeze on property taxes and a plan to cut the state’s income tax in half.

Jackson sat down exclusively with Channel 2’s Jorge Estevez.

The owner of an Alpharetta-based healthcare business, Jackson said he intends to apply his private-sector philosophy to state government to help Georgia prosper.

Jackson, who joined the race just over a month ago, has aligned his campaign with President Donald Trump.

He stated that a property tax freeze is a certainty for his administration.

“Well, first of all, freezing property taxes is 100% for sure,” Jackson said.

He noted that during his first year in office, he intends to lead efforts to pass legislation to enact the freeze. Jackson cited a disparity between rising costs and tax rates, noting the cost of living rose 21% from 2018 to 2023 while property taxes increased 44%.

“There’s no way that our county’s overhead went up forty-four percent during that time,” Jackson said.

Additionally, he proposed cutting the Georgia income tax in half.

Regarding immigration, Jackson addressed his plans for removals within the state. While acknowledging the limits of gubernatorial power, he prioritized the removal of specific groups.

“I don’t have the legal authority to deport somebody. We need to get rid of all criminals, but especially criminal illegal immigrants,” Jackson said.

When asked about enforcement actions occurring in controversial locations such as schools or churches, Jackson did not take a definitive stance.

“I’m not going to encourage or discourage anything. I’m going to support whatever they want to do,” he said.

Jackson also spoke regarding his stance on diversity, equity and inclusion in the workforce. He compared his hiring philosophy to professional sports.

“Everybody would say, well, what’s your philosophy on hiring? And I said, this is the same as the NBA’s, the best people hit the court. That’s it,” Jackson said.

While he expressed support for the general concepts of diversity and inclusion, he explicitly rejected the pursuit of equity.

“I believe in diversity and inclusion. I don’t believe in equity. I don’t believe in equal outcomes, period,” Jackson said.

He further characterized the pursuit of equal outcomes as “communism.”

Jackson’s personal background includes time spent in the projects and the foster care system before he built his Alpharetta-based healthcare company.

Jackson noted that entering the gubernatorial race has ended his life as an anonymous citizen.

“If that’s the price I have to pay in order to serve 11 million Georgians, then I’m willing to do that,” he said.

The Republican primary for governor is scheduled to take place in approximately two months. Jackson said he will begin his efforts to pass property tax legislation during his first year in office, if elected.

Other Republicans in the race include Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr.

On the Democratic side, some of the candidates include former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, former state Senator Jason Esteves and former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

