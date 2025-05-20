Cobb County government transitioning official website to new domain

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County government’s website will soon transition to a new domain.

On June 2, 2025, the county’s official website will change from cobbcounty.org to cobbcounty.gov.

The change aligns with both federal and state best practices for government agencies, and the county says the change will improve security, credibility, and accessibility for residents.

The county’s Information Technology Services Department has worked on the transition for more than a year.

More than 8 million people visited the site in 2024 to pay bills and look up information on services.

The change will also to extend to official county email addresses. Emails sent to @cobbcounty.org addresses will continue to work for a limited time, but you should update your contact information to @cobbcounty.gov addresses as soon as possible.

The old website address will also be accessible for a limited time, but residents should update their bookmarks.

