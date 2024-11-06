Cobb County election wrap up: key races, voter issues

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday night, incumbents won big in Cobb County, but one ballot item failed overwhelmingly.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Election results came in quickly at Cobb County election headquarters Tuesday night.

“As of 9 p.m. all of our absentee, in-person ballots had been uploaded and published to the Secretary of State’s website,” Cobb County Board of Elections Chairwoman Tori Silas said.

Key races on the ballot revealed what kind of future voters want to see in Cobb County. A transit tax ballot item overwhelmingly failed.

Cobb voters rejected the 1% sales tax increase that county officials say would have expanded bus and shuttle transport over the next 30 years.

Democratic incumbents won big in key races, among some of them, the sheriff’s seat and county chair.

TRENDING STORIES:

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid shares her victory in this statement that says in part:

“I am deeply honored and grateful to have the trust of Cobb County’s residents to serve as your chairwoman for another term. Thank you, Cobb County, for your belief in our shared vision.”

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens was pictured smiling with his chief deputy.

He sent Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell the following that says in part:

“When I first ran in 2020, I campaigned on a message of restoring truth, trust, and transparency to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. I’m proud to have kept that promise in my first term and will continue to do so.”

Overall voter turnout broke records. Election officials say more than half of registered voters in Cobb County, cast ballots early.

Minor problems surfaced on Election Day but the overall issue voters are still talking about is what happened before Election Day.

Officials said 3400 absentee ballots weren’t mailed on time. Now the Secretary of State’s Office in investigating.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group