Cobb County commissioners considering extending moratorium on building student housing

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A moratorium on construction of student housing in Cobb County could be extended again.

The moratorium first passed in October 2024 and was extended to Oct. 8, 2025 in March.

Now, Cobb County commissioners will consider another extension of the moratorium.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

According to commission documents, Kennesaw State University is currently conducting a housing study, prompting commissioners to consider another extension so the study can be completed.

“It is appropriate to extend the temporary moratorium on acceptance of applications for special land use permits for purpose-built student housing. This will provide an opportunity to review the findings of the study and draft appropriate amendments to the purpose-built student housing code,” commission documents show.

Commission documents did not indicate how long the extension would last.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group