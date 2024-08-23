Cobb County commissioners approve plan for new student housing complex near Chastain Road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, a spokesman for the county confined the development had been approved, though with some adjustments, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved plans to build hundreds of housing units in an area south of Chastain Road. It was first proposed in early June.

According to the proposal submitted to the board, developer Campus Realty Advisors, LLC wants to build 154 student residences at 500 Chastain Center Boulevard. The property is just south of Chastain Road.

The proposal lays out how Campus Realty Advisors wants to convert what is currently an office space into a “purpose built student housing” complex.

The application for rezoning submitted in June showed the units will range from studio apartments to four-bedroom units, at sizes between 547 to 1,397 square feet.

In total, the building would have 460 bedrooms when complete, according to the proposal documents. The applicant is also the developer, owner and manager of The Beacon in Marietta, which documents say has been 100% occupied since it opened in 2022.

An analysis submitted to the commissioners said the design of the final building will be made with noise minimization as a consideration, in addition to a plan for coordinating with local law enforcement for security and crime prevention.

Management will be on-site 24 hours per day, seven days per week, according to the records submitted.

Once completed, the property is intended to be used by students attending Kennesaw State University.

You can watch the board’s full discussion before approval here.

