Cobb County centenarian honored for breaking barriers in the U.S. Army

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — William Mitcham, “Bill” to those who know him best, often has his head in a book.

“I found reading in the evening as a real solace to me,” Mitcham said.

But his family says he ought to be an author.

“My father has so many stories of paving the way for African Americans,” Mitcham’s daughter Tracey Huddleston said.

It began when Mitcham was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II.

In a segregated military, he was among the first Black soldiers to become officers.

Lieutenant Mitcham served with distinction and helped break barriers.

“That was my first sense of hope that things would be better in this county. And they have continued to be better,” Mitcham said.

On the week of his 100th birthday, it was worthy of an official proclamation for his service in the military, and a long career as a professional photographer.

“It’s about lineage and history. From 1924 to 2024, he has seen a lot,” Georgia State Senator Michael Rhett said.

Mitcham’s book club helped set up the surprise.

He freely admits feelings of resentment during those early days in the Army, but he was proud to be part of the change that finally arrived.

It was change he helped bring about.

“What would you think about a book about yourself,” Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen asked. “Not really. I’m one of many,” Mitcham said.

Mitcham officially turns 100 on Friday. He could pass for 60.

