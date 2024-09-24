APD officer suffers medical emergency responding to call

ATLANTA — An Atlanta officer was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, while on-duty Tuesday afternoon.

Atlanta officers were called to 3535 Peachtree Read in northeast Atlanta regarding a criminal trespass.

Authorities said, one of the officers who responded suffered a medical emergency. The officer was taken to Gray Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Currently, the officer is alert, conscious and breathing. The officer’s age and identity was not released.

APD did not say what kind of medical emergency occurred nor if the officer was inside the vehicle or on foot when the incident occurred.

