Cobb County Board to consider $60,000 fund to help recruit new leaders

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — At Tuesday’s Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting, county leaders will discuss, and potentially vote, on approving a new fund to help recruit new officers.

The county is considering $60,000 in taxpayer dollars to fund executive firm searches to find people to fill top roles in the county government, according to board records.

Cobb County officials said that the funds are a contingency item that will “allow the County to engage executive search firms on an as-needed basis for positions determined to be critical to County operations and for which traditional recruitment methods have not produced sufficient candidate pools.”

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If the funding is approved, each use of it would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, subject to procurement requirements and administrative approval.

To use the funds, the County Manager will have to give approval.

When asked by Channel 2 Action News, a spokesperson for the county said that there were currently no open positions that would potentially qualify for the fund, if the item is passed.

Should the commission approve the funds, it would be categorized as a Human Resources operating budget item for the 2026 fiscal year.

The agenda item also says that approving the request would increase the 2027 fiscal year’s HR operating budget, too.

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