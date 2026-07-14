Driver clocked going 104 mph in 45 mph zone, Duluth police say

DULUTH, Ga. — A driver is accused of reaching triple-digit speeds on a busy Duluth roadway

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Duluth officers stopped a 22-year-old man Saturday on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard after clocking him at 104 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone, according to police.

Police said the roadway had traffic at the time and is located near neighborhoods and areas frequented by pedestrians and cyclists.

“That’s not just speeding—it’s the kind of driving that puts everyone on the road at risk,” the department said.

Authorities said the driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving, speeding and driving without a license on his person.

Police said the speed was particularly concerning given the area and the potential for a serious crash.

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“With traffic on the roadway and neighborhoods, pedestrians, and cyclists nearby, that speed could have easily ended in tragedy,” the department said.

The department is using the incident as a reminder for drivers to slow down and obey posted speed limits.

“We all want to get where we’re going, but no destination is worth risking lives,” police said. “Please slow down, stay alert, and help us keep Duluth’s roads safe for everyone.”

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