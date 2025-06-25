Cobb County approves new paramedic study program for metro area

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Commission approved a new partnership program between Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services and the Metro-Atlanta Ambulance Service.

The decision was finalized at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

According to commission documents, the Cobb Fire Department paramedic program is not currently open to the general public and enrollment is limited.

Going forward, the training program and CCFES Training Center will be accessible to members of the Cobb County Fire Department and Metro-Atlanta Ambulance employees.

The organizations would have to approve allowing external agency students into the program to fill any potential vacancies.

To enroll in the program, applicants have to pass a proctored written exam and score 75 or higher, in addition to other pre-course requirements.

CCFES provides classroom space, instruction support and pays a per-student administrative fee.

Metro-Atlanta Ambulance will manage oversight of the training program, accreditation compliance and enrollment.

According to county documents, budgeting for the program is in the fire departments operating budget for in-house training.

