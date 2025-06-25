Man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine outside Dobbins Air Reserve Base

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department arrested a man for drug trafficking just outside of the Dobbins Air Reserve Base’s visitor entry gate around midnight on June 4.

According to police, Terence Boone was being detained by base personnel, who called for police after finding Boone seemingly under the influence and with multiple weapons in his vehicle.

When Marietta police arrived at the gate on Cobb Parkway, officers found that airmen from the base had removed Boone from his vehicle.

Airmen told Marietta officers that Boone had claimed someone was trying to kill him. While one officer spoke to Boone, the other checked out the vehicle, saying a report that he’d noticed the smell of marijuana coming rom the car and saw multiple mylar bags, of the type “typically used to transport marijuana in plain view.”

Additionally, the officer said in his report that a saw a Taurus G 2C firearm in the front of the car in slide lock, meaning all ammo had been shot from the gun, and an older looking revolver in the driver-side door.

Boone told one officer he had shot “an unknown number of rounds from the Taurus and one round from the revolver.”

Police continued to investigate after Boone told them the shooting incident had happened at a location on Camp Creek Parkway.

Officers asked Cobb County dispatch to contact the correct jurisdiction for the area and have them call them while they were at the gate outside of Dobbins.

An Atlanta police sergeant called, saying they’d responded to a shooting call at 11 p.m. and that Boone had been told to make a police report.

After confirming that the Atlanta Police Department would not be investigating further, Marietta officer searched Boone’s car, finding several bags with narcotics in them, including cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Officers also found a “large collection of coins,” equaling $113.05.

Following their search of the car, Marietta officers detained Boone and took him to the Cobb Adult Detention Center, where he was booked.

Boone now faces charges of:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of cocaine

4 counts of possession of a firearm during commission of certain crimes

Possession of less than 1 oz of marijuana

Boone’s car was also impounded by Marietta police.

