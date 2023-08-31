Cobb apartment tenants say they get flooded out when it rains, but claim complex slow to help

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some tenants who live in a Cobb County apartment complex, say their units flood every time it rains.

Tenants who spoke to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell, showed her cellphone video of their flooded units.

“This is unacceptable for what I’m paying for this, I shouldn’t have to deal with this,” Jill Carter said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I would love for them to give us accommodations, maybe a deduction on the rent,” said Shandrell Glover.

Glover recorded a video of ankle-deep water throughout her entire apartment unit. She said many of her belongings are destroyed and she has nowhere to go.

Two other families, and Glover, told Newell their units experienced substantial flooding earlier this week. Elevate 23 on Cobb Parkway, in Smyrna is where the apartment units are located.

TRENDING STORIES:

“They sent someone out yesterday morning. All she did was take pictures. She said she would send them to corporate and get back to us. They are aware of the problem,” Glover said. “They haven’t done anything to resolve it,”

Some neighbors told Channel 2 Action News they believe the flooding is due to a poor drainage system located in front of their units.

A representative from the company that owns the apartment complex sent the following statement in response to questions from Channel 2 Action News.

“We have a total of 28 apartment homes that were impacted by the effects of Hurricane Idalia. Our team responded quickly, and we have four third-party contractors working onsite to extract water from impacted units. Professional cleaners have been scheduled for follow-up once the water extraction step is complete. We have communicated the repair status with the appropriate residents. We are also working with several residents to transfer to new units onsite. We realize this is a traumatic time to some of our valued residents and will continue to respond promptly throughout the hardship. In addition to the third-party contractors working onsite to extract water from impacted units, we have had contractors evaluating drainage systems around all buildings. Storm debris from the effects of Hurricane Idalia has been cleared near several buildings and contractors are scheduled to ensure the drains are clear,” according to Nicole Griffith, the Vice President of Compliance & Strategic Development for First Communities.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

Apartment residents demand more security after second shooting at Midtown Atlanta complex

©2023 Cox Media Group