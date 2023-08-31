3 suspected gang members arrested after 5 injured in drive-by shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. — Three men were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting near Louisville, Georgia on Sunday evening where five people were shot.

The victims, who were shot on Handy Street, were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening wounds.

Investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Jalen Landers, 21, of Augusta, Georgia; O’Maryn Zentrell Davis, 19, of Augusta, Georgia; and LeKendrick Cunningham Jr., 18, of Louisville, Georgia, in connection with the shootings.

All three suspects are being held at the Jefferson County Jail and are charged with several counts of aggravated assault, weapons offenses, and participation in street gang activity.

More arrests and charges may be forthcoming.

Deputies say all of the victims are out of the hospital and recovering from their injuries at home.

