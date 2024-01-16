Cherokee, Cobb Counties prepare for winter weather

COBB, CHEROKEE COUNTIES — With Cobb County under a winter weather advisory, schools will stay closed to keep students and staff safe as potentially dangerous weather moves in.

The Marietta City School District and The Cobb County School District announced closures Monday afternoon.

“We have been closely monitoring the weather throughout the day in partnership with the National Weather Service, Cobb Emergency Management Agency, and metro Atlanta superintendents. This decision was made due to the potential for icy road conditions and extremely cold temperatures tomorrow morning. We are sensitive to the hardship this decision places on your family and do not take these decisions lightly. Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff.” Grant Rivera, Ed.D. Superintendent, Marietta City Schools said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“To protect Cobb students and staff, and due to the possibility of dangerous winter weather, including freezing rain, ice accumulations, and travel conditions that could impact buses and student drivers, all Cobb schools will be closed tomorrow, January 16th, 2024. All after-school programs and activities have also been canceled, and all students and staff should remain home. If staff have specific questions, they should contact their immediate supervisor. We understand unscheduled changes to school days impact families differently and do not make this decision lightly. Nothing is more important than the safety of our 107,000 students, their families, and our 19,000 team members. We look forward to welcoming students and staff back to school as soon as conditions allow” Nan Kiel, Press Relations with Cobb County School District said.

While students and staff prepare to stay inside, the Cobb County Department of Transportation is prepared to tackle whatever could come.

A crew spent time doing test runs on trucks Monday to ensure they are ready to go if needed.

“Even though today’s a day off for the MLK holiday, they are bringing in a crew today to start preparing some of the trucks,” Ross Cavitt, Communications Director of Cobb County said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Cherokee County School District announced closures Monday afternoon, so students and staff do not have to report to school on Tuesday.

The Cherokee County Emergency Operation Center will partially activate at 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews filled salt trucks last Friday.

“We all come together and plan and dispersed resources to the areas that need it. Our salt trucks were filled on Friday. our crews are ready to report should they need to do so in the overnight hours,” Erika Neldner, Communications Director of Cherokee County said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fence placed around MLK birth home after attempted arson

©2023 Cox Media Group