Lanes reopen on I-575 SB after firefighters extinguish 2 brush fires in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes have reopened on Interstate 575 Southbound in Cobb County after firefighters extinguished two brushfires on the side of the interstate.

The Cobb County Fire Department had seven fire units and the Marietta Fire Department had four fire units battling the flames near the Barrett Parkway exit.

No injuries were reported. Lanes were closed for several hours while crews worked to get the fire under control.

