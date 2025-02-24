Car hits stopped vehicle, driver on Dallas Hwy. in Cobb, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating what it says was a serious injury collision from Sunday night.

According to police, the crash happened around 7:36 p.m. where Dallas Highway and Midway Road meet.

Preliminary findings from the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit indicate a green Toyota Camry driven by 22-year-old Jackson Vasquez from Marietta was disabled after an earlier collision and was partially blocking a westbound lane on Dallas Highway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Inside were a a 5-year-old girl and two adult passengers, Maridelia Lopez, 27 of Marietta, Elder Vasquez, 35 of Marietta.

While the Camry was still on the side of the road, a black Ford Thunderbird driven by Mark Richter, 61 of Dallas, was traveling down the highway and hit the Camry and driver Jackson Vasquez while approaching the intersection.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jackson Vasquez had been checking on occupants from another vehicle involved in the earlier crash.

Police said the impact caused Jackson Vasquez’s Camry to rotate and hit someone else.

Jackson Vasquez was taken to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, while Elder Vasquez, Lopez and the child only had minor injuries, but were taken to Kennestone as well.

Richter was not injured, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information about it is asked to contact the CCPD STEP Unit at 770-499-3987. The case umber is 25012396.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group