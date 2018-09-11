Business license revoked for office run by woman accused of posing as a dentist

MARIETTA, Ga. - The City of Marietta has revoked and suspended the business license for a dental office owned and operated by a woman who’s facing charges for posing as a dentist.
Krista Szewczyk and her County Dental business associates ignored two separate cease and desist orders issued on Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, according to records dated Sept. 10.
The orders were issued between Szewczyk's arrests in two counties for practicing dentistry without a license.
The office was also improperly licensed as a “management consulting” business, with Szewcyzk’s failed promises to properly license the dental facility.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr received the documents on Tuesday afternoon, detailing separate offenses discovered through a hearing held last week. The revocation and suspensions go into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They each carry 90-day penalty periods.
For the past several weeks, Channel 2 Action News has followed the arrests and business and home raids tied to Szewczyk, a Paulding County business woman. She has been indicted on dozens of charges tied to practicing dentistry without a license, insurance fraud in Paulding County.
Last week, Carr was the only reporter at Szewczyk’s home and Marietta business Thursday as prosecutors and Marietta investigators executed search warrants.
Szewcyk was arrested a second time that afternoon for performing dental work in the Marietta office, County Dental.
The documents go on to describe licensed dentist Dr. Scott Hudson, who admitted to working within the premises beginning in April 2018 without having the appropriate license from the City of Marietta. Szewcyk is the actual licensee.
Carr discovered Szewcyk was still performing dental work between her two arrests and following the cease and desist orders, she interviewed patients who were trying to retrieve their dental records from the office in recent weeks.
