Burst pipe led to flooding at Cobb VA clinic that caused closure

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The West Cobb VA clinic has been closed for more than a week after flooding inside the building.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell first reported on the flooding during Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

She has now learned that the clinic was placed under fire watch after a pipe burst last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire department turned the power off, but since the fire watch has been lifted, Newell learned the power has been restored.

The fire alarm and sprinkler system were out of service for a little more than one week.

Newell has been trying to get answers from the Department of Veterans Affairs about how extensive the flood damage is, but has not received a response.

TRENDING STORIES:

The VA did say that patients were contacted and told to conduct appointments online or reschedule. But many veterans Newell spoke with say they did not know the clinic was closed.

Repairs were initially scheduled to be complete by earlier this week, but now the clinic is closed “until further notice.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group