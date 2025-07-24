Cobb County VA clinic closed until further notice due to flooding

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Veterans Affairs says the clinic on Midway Road in Marietta will be closed until further notice due to flooding in the facility.

The flooding was first reported to the VA on July 15 by the West Cobb VA Clinic’s property owner. The facility operates in a leased space.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was there when a security guard outside of the clinic spoke to veterans about what happened and handed them a paper with information about what they can do next.

“It’s kind of difficult in between work, but you have to do what you have to do. A lot of times it’s hard to find good physicians and they have good ones here,” Jerry Walton said.

“My appointments for next Wednesday, so I thought I’d come out cause this is high ground, it’s not rain water that flooded it,” Bill Ansbaugh said.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said it contacted patients to conduct their appointments virtually or they have the option to reschedule.

Walton said he wasn’t notified about the closure.

“You would expect for them to send out something letting us know. They mistreat us anyway, you have to accept what they give you,” Walton said.

“This is the first time we’ve had a problem at all,” Ansbaugh said.

A spokeswoman for the VA told Channel 2 Action News repairs were supposed to be completed on Monday, but now there is no specific timeline for when repairs will be finished.

“The lessor is working to repair and resolve all damage and will advise VA leadership when the property will be returned to patient care,” the VA said in a statement.

VA staff continue to perform outreach efforts regarding the closure and appointments to “minimize impact to patient care,” according to officials. This includes phone calls and text messages.

In the meantime, the West Cobb VA Clinic will remain closed.

Veterans may call 404-545-9452 for appointment updates or can call the main line for the Atlanta VA Health Care System at 404-321-6111, and press 2 to change or schedule an appointment.

